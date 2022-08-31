RDA seeks board of directors members to contribute to the future of downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance ss inviting those who live, work, or own a business in downtown to apply for a Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors seat.
Each year the RDA makes available positions on the board in hopes of getting representation from various industries in the ‘special service district’ which is made up of 44 blocks downtown.
RDA hopes to provide a meaningful experience for visitors while bringing vibrancy to downtown though events, programming, and its ambassador program.
The board of directors provide strategic and financial oversight to the Rochester Downtown Alliance.
“New board members would be able to help out the organization anticipate any changing needs and continue to provide a positive experience for those that are a part of the downtown,” says
Board Development Chair Will Forsman.
Forsman says downtown Rochester has changed in the wake of COVID-19.
“Now seeing an incredible growth in resident traffic, seeing a lot of apartments, hotels - that is going to bring various influences and change the RDA will need to accommodate for,” he explains.
Part of accommodating for more visitors and residents will include more focus on the RDA’S Ambassador Program, those you see in orange shirts downtown that provide stewardship through navigating and maintaining the downtown area.
The board application will close September 30. You can find an online application here.