RDA offering grants for more downtown Rochester activities

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Downtown Rochester Alliance (RDA) says it has expanded its Start-Up Event Grant program.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RDA says it is offering up to $3,000 in grant funding for event and programs in the downtown area and that now includes “passive programs and/or activities as well as new, one-time events or an event series. Repeat events may also be considered.”
“We love seeing the creativity this grant process generates each year,” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “And as we collectively work to invite Rochester residents back downtown following a difficult few years, we know these new events, activities, and programs can be a huge attraction.”
RDA says priority will be given to applicants who identify an event, activity, or program that focuses on alleyways, riverfront paths and public spaces, vacant/underutilized open spaces, prominent intersections, and weekend timeframes. They must take place in the 44-block downtown special service district to receive Start-Up Event Grant funding. Applications are due by April 15.
More Start-Up Event Grant guidelines and an application can be found at DowntownRochesterMN.com/StartUpEventGrant.