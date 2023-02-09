RDA names interim executive director Kathleen Harrington

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A familiar face is taking on the role of interim executive director at the Rochester Downtown Alliance.
Kathleen Harrington, who previously was the president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking on the role.
Harrington was also the public policy and government relations division chair at Mayo Clinic.
Now, she's already begun training with the RDA as interim executive director and will take on leadership duties starting on Monday.
Harrington says her experience working in Rochester has given her a great understanding of the community's needs as the RDA looks to move forward following the pandemic.
"I'm very excited to work with the RDA," said Harrington. "During my time with the Chamber I came to love small business. I mean, Mayo Clinic is clearly a big economic player in our community, but small business is the backbone of our community and I'm so pleased to be able to serve them
in this capacity."
The RDA says it's continuing the search for the permanent hire and will be seeking community, staff and board feedback throughout the process.
Current executive director Holly Masek's last day is February 10.