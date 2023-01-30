RDA executive director takes new position; non-profit searching for new leader

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is searching for a new executive director as the non-profit's current leader is moving on.
Holly Masek joined the RDA in June of 2019 and helped guide the corporation through the pandemic. She'll now be leaving in less than two weeks.
The RDA spearheads big festival and events, like Thursday's Downtown, but Masek says it had to pivot the focus on grant making to assist local businesses and keep them afloat.
Masek says that included expanding outdoor dining and the RDA worked with the city of Rochester to make it happen.
She also assisted launching the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program, as well as smaller programs like sidewalk sessions and fitness classes.
Masek says she's excited to see how the RDA can support the Med-city coming out of the pandemic.
"It's been a really challenging two years for so many people and I think downtown really has the opportunity to reinvent itself," said Masek. "It was, for a long time, considered a campus for Mayo Clinic. Now, I think it's a neighborhood in its own right. "
Her final day as executive director is on Feb. 10th. Masek is taking a position as the city of Bloomington's Port Authority Administrator.