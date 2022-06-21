RCTC's Practical Nursing Program Ranked #1 in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College's Practical Nursing Program is ranked number one in Minnesota by nursing-process.org.
Each practical nursing program is evaluated on three factors including the average National Council Licensure Examination PN first time pass rates of the most recent five years. Associate Dean of Nursing says one hundred percent of students passed on the first-time in 2021.
Programs are also evaluated on the academic quality based on enrollment rate, graduation rate and retention rate.