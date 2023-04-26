RCTC welding instructor recevies MACTA Educator of the Year Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An instructor at Rochester Community Technical College received the Minnesota Association for Career and Technical Administrators Educator of the Year Award Wednesday morning.
Welding instructor Paul Titus received this award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Minnesota students and their career exploration.
Titus works with teachers in our area to support welding events and training for students.
Some of his work includes collaborating with local high schools to award articulated credits for applicable college courses.
One RCTC grant coordinator shares that he's also known for his partnership with Workforce Development, Inc. in supporting those who were formerly incarcerated.
""They have a program to help previously incarcerated individuals to be able to seek training and be able to go back out into the community and have a successful career," said Jeannie Meidlinger, RCTC Perkins Grant Coordinator.
"He's an exceptional educator, he's very deserving of this award, and we're very proud to be able to announce that," Meidlinger said.
Titus also hosts hands-on sessions for area elementary students that are interested in learning about the profession and industry, and he worked to obtain a $25,000 grant that was used to purchase new equipment for the school's welding shop.
"He's taken great pride in the program, making sure we always have the latest and greatest equipment that's needed," Meidlinger said. "He's a faculty member that's willing to step up when we need a member on a committee or other activities within the campus, he's always willing to help where needed."