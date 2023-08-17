RCTC welcomes new students to campus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first day of college can be a little stressful for new students. Today Rochester Technical and Community College welcomed new students to get them familiar with college life.
Faculty and staff were on hand to guide students on campus tours, introduce them to college resources, and give them a chance to meet their instructors.
It wasn't all business though. The students had a chance to mix and mingle and make a few new friends, while playing bingo in The Hive.
Students who took part in Student Welcome Day gave the event an A+.
"This campus has really been resourceful and everyone has been really nice, respectful and helpful. I'm actually looking forward to it and having a positive mindset going into it," said Juniper McBeth, who recently moved to Rochester from El Paso, Texas.
Rilyn Wolf is from Kasson and about to attend college for the first time. She said, "I got to meet a lot of nice people and the teachers I will be having and some of the resources they offer here at the college. They have a lot of good stuff they can give us."
RCTC says enrollment was strong this semester. It is up about 5% this year, returning to near pre-pandemic levels.
The first day of class is on Monday, August 21st.