RCTC students to gain access to 211 resource helpline

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Students at Rochester Community and Technical College and the rest of the Minnesota State system will soon be able to access the Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 resource helpline.
“Increasingly, meeting basic needs, such as food, housing, transportation, childcare, emergency financial support, technology access, and access to mental health resources, has been impacting our students’ ability to succeed in school, and the COVID pandemic has made the problem worse,” says Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Partnering with United Way’s 211 resource helpline is one of many innovative solutions we are implementing to connect students with the help they need to overcome these challenges and achieve their academic goals.”
Starting in the summer of 2022, Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 will support more than 340,000 students at the 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State. The helpline is a free and confidential state-wide service in which trained Community Resource Specialists connect Minnesotans to a broad range of information and referrals, including food, housing, child care, mental health and substance abuse resources, and more.
“This partnership represents the first time we have used Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 resource helpline to support post-secondary students,” says John Wilgers, President & CEO, Greater Twin Cities United Way. “We are honored to support students throughout their educational journeys, and I applaud the leadership of Minnesota State for their approach to the challenges students face through equitable access for all, which will fuel lasting, positive change in our community.”
Minnesotans can access the 211 resource helpline 24/7 via phone, text, and online. When students of Minnesota State contact 211 via phone, text or via the website, United Way’s Community Resource Specialists will be able to identify them as students and provide information and referrals to services available on their campus and in their community.
“Our approach to addressing basic needs insecurity will continue to encourage collaboration across the system and with community partners to advance a coordinated and connected ecosystem of care and support, reducing barriers for students and increasing their opportunity for success,” says Malhotra. “It is an important part of our work towards Equity 2030: our goal of eliminating educational equity gaps at every Minnesota State college and university by 2030.”