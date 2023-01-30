RCTC students react to Crown Act

Civil rights organizations have been saying hair discrimination has robbed many of an opportunity for fairness in the workplace. Now the state of Minnesota is aiming to put that to end with The Crown Act. The act was recently passed and makes it illegal to discriminate against hair textures and hair types. Students at the Rochester Community and Technical College offered their thoughts on this bill.
Jamal Abdullahi says ,"It's just not right. You know what I mean? Because people have ways of expressing themselves and if they like to express themselves because of their hair, then it should be allowed."
Loralie Roberts also shared, "I think it's a good step forward. I don't think that should have been a thing in the first place. Otherwise, if we keep moving in that direction we should be good."
This bill is awaiting the governor's signature.