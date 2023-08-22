RCTC student honored as Phi Theta Kappa scholar

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A member of Phi Theta Kappa at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has been named the 2023 Foundation Board of Trustees Excellence Leadership Scholar.
Maple Lassila of Rochester will receive an $8,000 scholarship award for her demonstrating outstanding leadership and impact on the members and mission of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK).
President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner recommended Lassila for the scholarship. She identified the need for mental health training within the region and was instrumental in making Mental Health First Aid training a central component of the spring 2023 regional event. Ten PTK advisors and 35 PTK members were trained as “Mental Health First Aiders” to provide support to peers on their campuses.
Phi Theta Kappa Minn-Kota Regional Coordinator and RCTC Phi Theta Kappa Omicron Chapter Advisor Jamie Mahlberg, Ed.D, adds, “Maple is currently leading RCTC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter 2023 College Project with the goal of positioning the chapter as a visible resource on campus to connect students with campus resources.”
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society founded to recognize and encourage academic achievement among two-year college students. It offers opportunities for the development of leadership and service, the exchange of ideas in an intellectual climate, fellowship for scholars, and stimulation of interest in academic excellence. Part-time, full-time, and international students must be currently enrolled with at least a 3.4 GPA to be eligible for the RCTC PTK chapter.