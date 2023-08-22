RCTC student honored as Phi Theta Kappa scholar

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RCTC student honored as Phi Theta Kappa scholar

  • Updated
  • 0
Maple Lassila

Maple Lassila.  Photo courtesy of RCTC.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A member of Phi Theta Kappa at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has been named the 2023 Foundation Board of Trustees Excellence Leadership Scholar.

Maple Lassila of Rochester will receive an $8,000 scholarship award for her demonstrating outstanding leadership and impact on the members and mission of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK).

President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner recommended Lassila for the scholarship.  She identified the need for mental health training within the region and was instrumental in making Mental Health First Aid training a central component of the spring 2023 regional event.  Ten PTK advisors and 35 PTK members were trained as “Mental Health First Aiders” to provide support to peers on their campuses.

Phi Theta Kappa Minn-Kota Regional Coordinator and RCTC Phi Theta Kappa Omicron Chapter Advisor Jamie Mahlberg, Ed.D, adds, “Maple is currently leading RCTC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter 2023 College Project with the goal of positioning the chapter as a visible resource on campus to connect students with campus resources.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society founded to recognize and encourage academic achievement among two-year college students.  It offers opportunities for the development of leadership and service, the exchange of ideas in an intellectual climate, fellowship for scholars, and stimulation of interest in academic excellence.  Part-time, full-time, and international students must be currently enrolled with at least a 3.4 GPA to be eligible for the RCTC PTK chapter.

Tags

Recommended for you