RCTC player honored at Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A student-athlete for Rochester Community and Technical College is joining the Ring of Honor at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
Olivia Christianson is being recognized for her outstanding play for the 2021-2022 season.
“It is such an amazing honor to have your jersey selected for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame,” says RCTC Women’s Basketball coach, Jason Bonde. “Olivia is a true blessing as a student, teammate, and representative on our campus and in the community. It has been an honor to coach such a great person and player.”
Currently, the Ring of Honor consists of over 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame and has displayed jerseys from some of the best players in the world including Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and Aja Wilson.
“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” says Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege, and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”
The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which opened in 1999, is the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball.