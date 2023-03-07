RCTC pantries are looking for help

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The pantries at Rochester Community and Technical College could use your help. RCTC students can stop by these pantries once a week and take up to 15 items free of charge. A big goal is to help combat the food insecurity many RCTC students are dealing with. Megan Tate, the student life coordinator for RCTC, said that demand for items has tripled since the start of the pandemic. They're looking for personal care items, infant-care supplies like diapers, and non-perishable food items like soups. She said food insecurity is a major issue on their campus.
“Many of our students work full-time, they have several jobs, they go to school full-time, they have little ones at home to feed, and so not being able to provide meals for themselves or their families is a huge concern for our students," Tate said.
If you're looking to bring in a small donation, you can bring it right it to the "Hive Supply" located on the College Center's fourth floor. If you want to bring in a lot of items, it's a good idea to call Megan Tate ahead of time so she can arrange a place to meet with you.