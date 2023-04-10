RCTC offering motorcycle safety training courses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College is hosting motorcycle training classes from late April to October.
The program is offering 19 basic and two intermediate courses, allowing riders to obtain their motorcycle license. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation created the basic riding course for those with no prior experience. The 11.5 hour course teaches riders basic skills of straight-line riding, stopping, shifting, turning, and emergency braking.
"We teach them how to combine all that. We teach them different thought processes and different behaviors on the road to help them be safer riders to anticipate what cars might do," said Rider Coach, Jas Caffrey.
Class sizes have grown significantly over the years as Caffery believes motorcycling is becoming more poplar.
"We're seeing a lot more younger riders, we're seeing more female riders, as we become more and more diverse. We have bikers from every element of the community. As we become more accepted and people are more about motorcycles it really is becoming more popular," said Caffrey.
Riders must have their motorcycle instruction permit before starting the class. The registration for courses is now open.