RCTC nursing students exceed state and national averages on board exams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) says its 2022 nursing graduates did better on NCLEX board exams than both the state and national average.
RCTC says its Associate Degree Nursing program had 119 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 89.08% and the Practical Nursing program had 26 first-time test takers with a pass rate of 92.31%.
“The NCLEX scores from students in RCTC’s Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing programs continue to exceed state and national averages,” says RCTC Dean of Sciences and Health Professions Jason Jadin. “This success speaks to the quality of education students receive from RCTC’s dedicated faculty and staff.”
Both of RCTC’s nursing programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
“In addition to NCLEX success, students complete and are employed in nursing. RCTC nursing graduates will continue to have opportunities for upward mobility in nursing and have the foundation for a lifelong meaningful career in nursing,” says RCTC’s Associate Dean of Nursing, Susan Jansen. “RCTC is committed to the success of its students by providing excellent student support services and a quality nursing curriculum developed by qualified faculty.”