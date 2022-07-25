RCTC instructor to be NASA 'Space Physics Ambassador'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A physics instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College is one of just eight people selected to take part in special NASA training.
Rod Milbrandt, PhD, was picked to be in the Temple/American Association of Physics Teachers group of the NASA Heliophysics Education Activation Team (HEAT) training in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
RCTC says the NASA Heliophysics training materials were produced for introductory physics teaching at the community college and university levels with applicability across secondary education. The training materials included integrated physics and heliophysics content. Materials topics addressed were velocity of coronal mass ejections, stellar spectra and their interactions with planetary atmospheres, and terrestrial magnetism and the heliosphere.
Milbrandt is considered a Temple/AAPT NASA HEAT “Space Physics Ambassadors,” and has developed leadership plans to offer professional development using these materials to other physics educators across the country. NASA's Heliophysics Education Team reaches 341 teachers in 23 states and 7 countries. RCTC says the materials and training will impact thousands of students.