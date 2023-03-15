RCTC hosts nursing job fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College put on a nursing job fair to help their nursing students connect with employers.
A variety of healthcare employers set up booths at the fair to talk to potential employees about their companies. Hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, home health care agencies, and four-year colleges were all represented at the event.
Students were able to network with a wide range of healthcare professionals.
“I think it's just important for them to realize there are options out there for them. Not everybody has to work in a hospital. There's a lot of choices for nurses,” said Comfort Health employee, Colette Miles.
Companies hope the job fair will help the Minnesota nursing shortage.
Nursing students appreciate that they were able to learn about the different businesses in the healthcare field all in one location.
“It's been benefiting me by being able to see what each employer has as far as what kind of patient populations they take care of, as well as their benefits,” RCTC nursing student, Kendra Carney.