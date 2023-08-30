RCTC holds discussion on Heintz Center renovations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) held a meeting with local lawmakers and educators Wednesday.
The discussion was centered around renovations for RCTC's West Heintz Center.
Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson was the key figure at the event. He heard from state senators, Olmsted County commissioners, and RCTC officials on why these renovations are necessary.
The main focus of the project is modernizing spaces for programs like criminal justice, welding, and automotive technologies.
RCTC has already received over a million dollars for the costs of designing the project. The renovations will need at least $11 million in bond funding.
RCTC President Jeffery Boyd says the college has been successful with this strategy in the past.
"We had a bond bill pass back in 2018 that funded our Memorial Plaza Hall, this would be that type of thing that would have to be passed through legislatures," he said. "I think we're number 9 on the list. MN State has a list of several projects and we're on that list as well."
The hope is for the designs to be finished over the next six to eight months and be ready by February or March of next year.
RCTC is also looking at other preservation projects around campus - including roof replacements, building exterior repairs, and upgrading the main campus central chiller plant.