RCTC has open house to draw more students into the Surgical Technology Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ahead of National Surgical Technology Week which is next week, the Rochester Community and Technical College Surgical Tech Program held an open house Wednesday to draw more students into the field.
As the need for the role is expanding the program is looking to spread awareness about the importance of the health care field and explore opportunities for jobs for surgical technologists.
Those interested in the field had a chance to get their hands on some of the equipment they would work with on a day-to-day basis.
The two-year program allows you to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree where students go through clinical rotations in all specializations to help them make decision on where they want to work.
“Every OR needs a surgical technologist to do their surgical procedures and as the population is aging, surgery is becoming busier and busier,” says program leader Eileen Zirbel.
Clinicals begin in late November and students graduate in May. After passing the national certification test you are able to work anywhere in the U.S.
‘“Every patient is different, every procedure is different. You have the satisfaction of being part of the team whether its a disease or a condition they had,” Zirbel adds.
The Surgical Technology Program will have another open house in the spring. For more information you can visit their website.