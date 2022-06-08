RCTC gets $25,000 grant to support the Hive Supply

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $25,000 is going to Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) to support the basic needs of students.
The money is a State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant and RCTC says it will use the grant to support its on-campus food pantry, the Hive Supply. RCTC says it has seen a rapid increase in student use of the Hive Supply over the past year, setting new records for students served each month.
“No one should have to choose between going hungry and going to college. But sadly, 35% of students face that difficult choice. We are so grateful for this Neighborhood Assist grant from State Farm that will ensure our students have regular access to healthy food so they can stay in school, focus on their classes, and get a degree,” says Kristin Mannix, Advancement Coordinator for the RCTC Foundation. “Thank you to all our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members who voted for the RCTC HIVE Supply as part of the grant process. Your commitment to RCTC will provide a better future for our students and their families.”
The Hive Supply is stocked with non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and other items such as toilet paper, laundry soap, pans, and utensils. Students can visit once a week and collect up to ten items per visit at no cost.
For more information about supporting RCTC students’ basic needs, contact Kristin Mannix at the RCTC Foundation at foundation@rctc.edu or 507-281-7771.