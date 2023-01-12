 Skip to main content
RCTC Foundation gets $100,000 donation to fund scholarships

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The RCTC Foundation has received a $100,000 donation from the Bea Family foundation to fund scholarships for workers at the Kahler Hospitality group.

The scholarships are available to union and hourly Kahler employees, along with their guardians, children, and grandchildren.  The scholarships can be used for any program.  Participants have to be in good academic standing.

In the first year, four $2,000 scholarships are available for the 2023-2034 academic year.

Scholarship applications will open on April 7th and close on May 15th.

You can apply here.

