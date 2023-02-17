RCTC celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day with encouraging post-its

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For national Random Acts of Kindness Day Rochester Community and Technical College has a way you can celebrate whether it's in your home, office or in the classroom.
Web and digital content creator, Allison Passon, knows encouragement can be found in the most unlikely places around campus on Friday.
She explained, "Today at RCTC we've asked students to blanket the campus with kind notes."
The technical college started a positive post-it push last year and it's stuck around, for another year.
Passon recalled, "Last year was fantastic. We were still finding post-it notes hidden in spots we hadn't even looked weeks later."
However, she hopes the message behind the post-it lingers far longer than the simple slips of paper.
She added, "To share with the world that you matter and that you're kind. You're loved and you should be proud of who you are and where you are right now."
You're encouraged to leave inspiring messages for you friends family, co-workers or even strangers to mark the day. Or, of course, find your own way to spread kindness to others.