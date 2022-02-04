Rapid transit project faces increased budget costs, DMC supports enhancements to improve user experience

ROCHSTER, Minn. - The Med City is working on building a first class rapid transit system called ‘LINK.’ Thursday Destination Medical Center's board of directors passed a resolution to support staff in pursuing design improvements to the bus rapid transit project.
The city plans to use state and federal money to build a first-class system for all users.
The original budget of around $114 million is expected to increase with proposed improvements.
Some of the enhancements include lengthening the line of the system - bringing it closer to neighborhoods and community members - and improving stations to make them better sheltered from the weather.
“Fewer cars downtown, fewer parking ramps, cleaner air, more affordable for people, those are all the reasons why transit is so important and why Destination Medical Center is so supportive of it.,” says DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.
Seeb says Rochester is focused on making transit users a priority.
“For a lot of people using the bus or bus rapid transit is their most important mode of transportation. And for far too long, cities across the country have really treated transit users as second class citizens.” says Seeb.
Seeb adds the LINK rapid transit project is a work in progress and the city welcomes community participation at every stage of the design.
DMC and the city are evaluating the dollar amount of the project factoring in the new additions and the cost of construction.