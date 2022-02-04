 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Again Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop into the single digits to teens below
zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph, this will result in wind chills
from -20 to -30 through Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Rapid transit project faces increased budget costs, DMC supports enhancements to improve user experience

ROCHSTER, Minn. - The Med City is working on building a first class rapid transit system called ‘LINK.’ Thursday Destination Medical Center's board of directors passed a resolution to support staff in pursuing design improvements to the bus rapid transit project. 

The city plans to use state and federal money to build a first-class system for all users. 

The original budget of around $114 million is expected to increase with proposed improvements. 

Some of the enhancements  include lengthening the line of the system - bringing it closer to neighborhoods and community members - and improving stations to make them better sheltered from the weather. 

“Fewer cars downtown, fewer parking ramps, cleaner air,  more affordable for people, those are all the reasons why transit is so important and why Destination Medical Center is so supportive of it.,” says DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb. 

Seeb says Rochester is focused on making transit users a priority. 

“For a lot of people using the bus or bus rapid transit is their most important mode of transportation. And for far too long, cities across the country have really treated transit users as second class citizens.” says Seeb.

Seeb adds the LINK rapid transit project is a work in progress and the city welcomes community participation at every stage of the design. 

DMC and the city are evaluating the dollar amount of the project factoring in the new additions and the cost of construction.

