Rapid Transit plans in Rochester may change

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Plans for the Link Rapid Transit may be changing with Mayo Clinic’s plans for future development.
The city will be looking at new locations for some of the planned stations so they don’t interfere with Mayo Clinic’s plans. Part of the plan for the rapid transit system is to shuttle Mayo Clinic employees and visitors to Mayo Clinic facilities from remote parking lots, freeing up downtown parking ramps.
Josh Johnsen, the city of Rochester’s strategic initiatives director, says, “It's large, exciting, it's going to be one of the biggest developments Rochester has ever seen, it's the only rapid transit project outside of the twin cities and in our region, so it's going to be a unique feature, it's going to be, you know the highest quality, it's going to be convenient, it's going to be reliable.”
The city plans on using the system to help transform downtown into a hub of activity without the need for personal cars to be parked in the area. Johnsen also told us that the rapid transit will include electric buses.
The city plans on having the transit completed by 2026.