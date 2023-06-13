 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Wednesday through 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...light wind, warm temperatures, and sunny
conditions will combine with small amounts of wildfire smoke from
Canada to produce high concentrations of surface level ozone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rapid Transit plans in Rochester may change

Rapid Transit Plans

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Plans for the Link Rapid Transit may be changing with Mayo Clinic’s  plans for future development.

The city will be looking at new locations for some of the planned stations so they don’t interfere with Mayo Clinic’s plans. Part of the plan for the rapid transit system is to shuttle Mayo Clinic employees and visitors to Mayo Clinic facilities from remote parking lots, freeing up downtown parking ramps.

Josh Johnsen, the city of Rochester’s strategic initiatives director, says, “It's large, exciting, it's going to be one of the biggest developments Rochester has ever seen, it's the only rapid transit project outside of the twin cities and in our region, so it's going to be a unique feature, it's going to be, you know the highest quality, it's going to be convenient, it's going to be reliable.”

The city plans on using the system to help transform downtown into a hub of activity without the need for personal cars to be parked in the area. Johnsen also told us that the rapid transit will include electric buses.

The city plans on having the transit completed by 2026.

 

