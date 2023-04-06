Rake man pleads guilty in Hancock County auto theft case

GARNER, Iowa – A man found not guilty of drug and sex crimes has been convicted in two auto theft cases.
Fernando Delgado, 37 of Rake, pleaded guilty in Hancock County District Court to two counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He had been charged with second-degree theft in both cases.
Investigators say Delgado stole a car and an SUV in February 2022. He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
A Winnebago County jury found Delgado not guilty of charges he sexually abused a minor, made a video of the abuse, and smoked marijuana with the minor.