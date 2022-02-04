Raising awareness for heart disease in women with 'Wear Red Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the American Heart Association, more than 1 in 3 women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Friday is 'Wear Red Day' to show support for heart disease in women.
Dr. Sharonne Hayes is a Professor of Cardiology at Mayo Clinic and founder of the Women's Heart Clinic.
She says heart disease is the number one women's health issue, which many aren't aware of.
The pandemic has also increased heart disease risk, with many afraid to go to the doctor to avoid catching COVID-19. This has led to late diagnosis of heart disease and even heart attacks.
Dr. Hayes says prevention can start as early as childhood - by being physically active and maintaining a healthy diet.
“Moving more - 30, 40 minutes of moderate intensity exercise everyday. But if you're a couch potato, even adding ten minutes of physical activity can improve your heart health,” says Dr. Hayes.
She adds black and indigenous women are among those most impacted by heart disease.
Knowing your risk factors will reduce your risk of developing heart disease.
Dr. Hayes explains, “Knowing what your blood sugar is to make sure you're not diabetic, knowing what your blood pressure is and getting it down with lifestyle or medication as needed. And then knowing what your cholesterol levels are.”
Diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure are all risk factors for the development of heart disease in women.