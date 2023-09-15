 Skip to main content
Rainfall totals through Friday afternoon

Friday Rainfall

A cold front brought some much needed rainfall to Minnesota and Iowa on Friday. Here are some of the rainfall totals for the day.

Algona, IA - 0.39"

Albert Lea, MN - 0.33"

Forest City, IA - 0.29"

Clear Lake, IA - 0.29"

Kasson, MN - 0.28"

Dodge Center, MN - 0.28"

Garner, IA - 0.26"

Mason City, IA - 0.24"

Byron, MN - 0.21"

Rochester, MN - 0.20"

Austin, MN - 0.20"

Northwood, IA - 0.18"

If you have a rainfall total for your city or town, you can email it to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to our list.

