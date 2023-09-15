Rainfall totals through Friday afternoon

A cold front brought some much needed rainfall to Minnesota and Iowa on Friday. Here are some of the rainfall totals for the day.
Algona, IA - 0.39"
Albert Lea, MN - 0.33"
Forest City, IA - 0.29"
Clear Lake, IA - 0.29"
Kasson, MN - 0.28"
Dodge Center, MN - 0.28"
Garner, IA - 0.26"
Mason City, IA - 0.24"
Byron, MN - 0.21"
Rochester, MN - 0.20"
Austin, MN - 0.20"
Northwood, IA - 0.18"
If you have a rainfall total for your city or town, you can email it to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to our list.