Rainfall Totals: Some see up to an inch of rain from Saturday showers

Saturday brought the opportunity for a change of pace across the region as rain showers and isolated thunderstorms moved in.
Showers and storms associated with a large low pressure system moving across the upper Midwest allowed for parts of the region to pick up close to an inch, or just over, of rain for the first time since the middle of December.
With heavier totals in some spots, and a still frozen ground as snow continues to melt, it is likely that we could see some light ponding or some light standing water in some locations. Although this should be resolved by Sunday afternoon, it is possible that some water may remain till early tomorrow morning. Keep this in mind as you head out for Sunday morning activities.