SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER,
LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA,
WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Rainfall totals from Thursday Night

Thursday Night Rainfall Reports
Aaron White

Showers and storms rolled through Minnesota and Iowa Thursday Night, bring more beneficial rainfall to the area. Here are some of the totals:

Charles City - 0.86"

Mason City - 0.72"

St. Ansgar - 0.72"

Forest City - 0.55"

Albert Lea - 0.49"

Preston - 0.44"

Brownsdale - 0.44"

Austin - 0.39"

Fort Dodge - 0.39"

Rochester - 0.37"

Byron - 0.37"

Owatonna - 0.34"

Iowa Falls - 0.28"

Dodge Center - 0.27"

Hampton - 0.24"

Algona - 0.19"

If you have a rainfall report for your city/town, you can always email it to weather@kimt.com. We appreciate any and all reports!

