Rainfall totals from Thursday Night

Showers and storms rolled through Minnesota and Iowa Thursday Night, bring more beneficial rainfall to the area. Here are some of the totals:
Charles City - 0.86"
Mason City - 0.72"
St. Ansgar - 0.72"
Forest City - 0.55"
Albert Lea - 0.49"
Preston - 0.44"
Brownsdale - 0.44"
Austin - 0.39"
Fort Dodge - 0.39"
Rochester - 0.37"
Byron - 0.37"
Owatonna - 0.34"
Iowa Falls - 0.28"
Dodge Center - 0.27"
Hampton - 0.24"
Algona - 0.19"
If you have a rainfall report for your city/town, you can always email it to weather@kimt.com. We appreciate any and all reports!