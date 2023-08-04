Rainfall reports from Friday afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across the area Friday afternoon. These showers and storms moved slowly through parts of Minnesota and Iowa, producing torrential rainfall in spots. Here are some of the latest rainfall totals.
Pleasant Grove - 2.63"
NW Rochester - 1.53"
Simpson - 1.00"
Albert Lea - 0.95"
Lakota - 0.73"
Hampton - 0.69"
RST - 0.59"
Stewartville - 0.51"
Bancroft - 0.27"
Dexter - 0.19"
Byron - 0.16"
Brownsdale - 0.15"
Mason City - 0.07"
If you have a report for your city/town, email it to weather@kimt.com.