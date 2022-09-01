Rainbow fentanyl poses new risk to youth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of an alarming trend being called rainbow fentanyl.
The type of fentanyl comes in pills and power form with bright colors as well as in all shapes and sizes.
Federal drug officials say rainbow fentanyl appears to be a new way to appeal to young people.
Just this month law enforcement has seized the drug in 18 states.
With more than 107,000 Americans dying of drug overdoses in 2021 and 66% of those due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl it's a growing concern.
Overdoses are an issue the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says deputies are seeing happening increasingly in our area as well.
Captain Mike Bromberg explained, "We had roughly 29 deaths in 2020, it went into 47 for 2021, and already in the end of the first quarter of 2022 we had 32 deaths in Olmsted County. So, more than doubling is a scary trend."
Bromberg, who is commander of the southeast violence crime enforcement, says while we haven't seen that specific type of fentanyl in Rochester it still poses as risk down the line as does the traditionally light blue fentanyl pills that are in our communities.
He added, "Certainly with these rainbow colored pills it could lead to more overdose deaths, more medical issues with these fentanyl pills that aren't legit. They're not from a pharmacy. They're made in a laboratory in Mexico and shipped across the border by whoever brings them here."
Parents should be aware and ask questions if they believe their child could be getting involved in drugs as he says addition is the worst thing he's seen in 30 years.