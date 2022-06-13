RAIN TOTALS: Heavy rain fell across southern Minnesota Monday morning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Monday morning, bringing quite a bit of rainfall to parts of North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals:
Owatonna, MN - 3.43"
Waseca, MN - 3.40"
Rochester, MN - 1.51"
Dodge Center, MN - 1.13"
Fairmont, MN - 0.64
Mason City, IA - 0.44"
Mankato, MN - 0.39"
Decorah, IA - 0.38"
Iowa Falls, IA - 0.21"
Austin, MN - 0.18"
Charles City, IA - 0.06"
Albert Lea, MN - 0.01"
If you have a report for your city/town, email it to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to our list!