Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RAIN TOTALS: Heavy rain fell across southern Minnesota Monday morning

  • 0
Rainfall Reports (6/13/22)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Monday morning, bringing quite a bit of rainfall to parts of North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals:

Owatonna, MN - 3.43"

Waseca, MN - 3.40"

Rochester, MN - 1.51"

Dodge Center, MN - 1.13"

Fairmont, MN - 0.64

Mason City, IA - 0.44"

Mankato, MN - 0.39"

Decorah, IA - 0.38"

Iowa Falls, IA - 0.21"

Austin, MN - 0.18"

Charles City, IA - 0.06"

Albert Lea, MN - 0.01"

If you have a report for your city/town, email it to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to our list!

