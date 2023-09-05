A system rolling through the Midwest will continue to bring rain showers through southern Minnesota and North Iowa as the system continues to wrap up. After these showers move away, cloudy, cool, and windy weather will continue through the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s, but it may feel a bit cooler due to the wind.
Rain showers Wednesday morning, followed by cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
