Rain showers Wednesday morning, followed by cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions.

Wednesday Forecast

A system rolling through the Midwest will continue to bring rain showers through southern Minnesota and North Iowa as the system continues to wrap up. After these showers move away, cloudy, cool, and windy weather will continue through the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s, but it may feel a bit cooler due to the wind.