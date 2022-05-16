 Skip to main content
Rain showers returns for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Tuesday's Rainfall Potential (5/17/22)

After a lot of sunshine throughout the weekend and into the start of the new workweek, we're now tracking out next system to bring rain to Iowa and Minnesota. Rain showers will develop Tuesday morning and continue off and on through the day and into Tuesday night. Overall, rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, with a few isolated amounts as high as one inch. This rain will clear out for Wednesday before another chance arrives Thursday into Friday.

