After a lot of sunshine throughout the weekend and into the start of the new workweek, we're now tracking out next system to bring rain to Iowa and Minnesota. Rain showers will develop Tuesday morning and continue off and on through the day and into Tuesday night. Overall, rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, with a few isolated amounts as high as one inch. This rain will clear out for Wednesday before another chance arrives Thursday into Friday.
Rain showers returns for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today