Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area on Friday and into Friday Night. Some of this could linger into early Saturday morning, which could have an impacts on Walk MS at Soldier's Field. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will clear out by the time the walk starts at 9:30 AM, but note that rain showers will be possible. Bring the umbrella just in case we have to deal with some rain that morning.
Rain showers possible for Rochester's Walk MS on Saturday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
