 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain showers possible for Rochester's Walk MS on Saturday

  • 0
Walk MS Rochester Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area on Friday and into Friday Night. Some of this could linger into early Saturday morning, which could have an impacts on Walk MS at Soldier's Field. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will clear out by the time the walk starts at 9:30 AM, but note that rain showers will be possible. Bring the umbrella just in case we have to deal with some rain that morning.

Recommended for you