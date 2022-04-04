A system taking shape this week will bring scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not expecting a total washout, but you'll likely want to have the umbrella on hand. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 1/2". More rain showers are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain Showers Likely Tuesday Afternoon
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
