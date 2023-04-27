 Skip to main content
Rain returns Friday and through the weekend

Rainfall Amounts

Rain is expected to return to the area on Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will continue off and on through the weekend, but it won't be a total washout and the chances will be focused in on the afternoons on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rainfall amounts of over a quarter of an inch will be possible for some. After this rain, drier conditions are expected for much of next week.

