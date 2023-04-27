Rain is expected to return to the area on Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will continue off and on through the weekend, but it won't be a total washout and the chances will be focused in on the afternoons on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rainfall amounts of over a quarter of an inch will be possible for some. After this rain, drier conditions are expected for much of next week.
Rain returns Friday and through the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
