Travel conditions will be ok leading up to Thanksgiving as skies will be clear and high temperatures will be above freezing on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For Thanksgiving Day, there will be a chance for rain or snow showers, but it's not looking like a big storm, and any accumulation will be minor. The chance may continue into Black Friday, otherwise, we're looking at dry conditions for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lowers 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Likely a great weekend to get some Christmas decorations up on the house!
Rain or snow showers possible on Thanksgiving Day
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
