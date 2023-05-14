"Rain or Shine" concert held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Resounding Voices had their annual spring concert, "Rain or Shine," today at Calvary Evangelical Free Church. The chorus is open to people who are dealing with any kind of memory loss, such as Alzheimer's. They performed weather-related songs like "Windy." The audience was also invited to join in on the fun a few times. Suzy Johnson, the artistic director of the chorus, said singing can help people who are dealing with memory loss.
“If a person has memory loss, dementia, Alzheimer’s, they can sing. They can rem-I tend to pick songs that are familiar from their past, and so they can sing along, and it works out really well. With the support of other singers, it gives them the power to do that. It actually can ignite some memories." Johnson said.
Resounding Voices will hold a fundraiser on May 23rd. It'll run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.