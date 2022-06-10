A system will be moving into the area, bringing showers and storms by Saturday morning. Most of the rain will fall during the morning, but a few showers and storms will still be possible during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range. After this rain, drier conditions are expected for the end of the weekend and for much of next week.
Rain moves in late Friday night and through Saturday morning.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
