 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain moves in late Friday night and through Saturday morning.

  • 0
Saturday's Rainfall Potential

A system will be moving into the area, bringing showers and storms by Saturday morning. Most of the rain will fall during the morning, but a few showers and storms will still be possible during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range. After this rain, drier conditions are expected for the end of the weekend and for much of next week.

Recommended for you