Rain likely for Tuesday Night into Wednesday

Rain Likely on Wednesday

Our next storm system is set to arrive for the middle of the workweek, bringing clouds to the area on Tuesday, then rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected with this storm. Some decent rainfall amounts are quite likely as many locations will pick up at least 1/2", and some could see over one inch by Wednesday night. Drier and warmer weather returns to finish off the workweek.

