A storm system arrives for late Sunday and into early Monday, bringing mainly rain to the area, with some snow possibly mixing in. Most of Sunday will be dry, with rain arriving after sunset and continuing off and on overnight. It's possible that some of us will hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected. This system will bring rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" for most areas across southern Minnesota and North Iowa. While we deal with the rain. some decent snowfall accumulations are expected well to the north from Duluth to Fargo and Bismarck.
Rain is expected late Sunday and into early Monday morning.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
