Rain is expected Friday Night through Saturday Morning

Potential Rainfall

Heading into the weekend, the cloudy, rainy, and cool weather continues, at least for Saturday morning. Rain chances dwindle by Saturday afternoon but temperatures will remain cool as highs are only in the middle 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 1" across Iowa and Minnesota. In addition to the rain, cooler air will settle in for the weekend as highs will only be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

