Rain expected through the first half of the weekend

Weekend Rainfall

Our recent sunny and pleasant weather is coming to an end this weekend as our next storm system will arrive. Clouds will overspread the area Friday night and rain arrives by Saturday morning. Rain, along with a few embedded thunderstorms, will continue off and on through the day and into Saturday night. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, otherwise drier conditions are expected. Overall, some decent rainfall is expected as most locations will pick up around 0.50" and some could see as much as 1". 

