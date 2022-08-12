Grab the umbrella! Rain is moving through the Upper Midwest this morning, and some areas will likely pick up some decent rainfall. Most of this rain will fall east of I-35 through the morning hours on Friday and clear out of the area for the afternoon. A general quarter to half an inch is expected east of I-35, and a few spots may pick up as much as one inch of rainfall.
Rain expected for some Friday morning
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
