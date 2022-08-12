 Skip to main content
Rain expected for some Friday morning

Friday's Rain Potential

Grab the umbrella! Rain is moving through the Upper Midwest this morning, and some areas will likely pick up some decent rainfall. Most of this rain will fall east of I-35 through the morning hours on Friday and clear out of the area for the afternoon. A general quarter to half an inch is expected east of I-35, and a few spots may pick up as much as one inch of rainfall. 

