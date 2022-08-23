 Skip to main content
Rain chances return for Wednesday and more rain is possible this weekend

Rain Chances This Week

After some really nice weather on Monday and Tuesday, StormTeam 3 is tracking rain chances for Wednesday and even more chances for the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday morning, with more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity expected for Wednesday evening and into the night. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50" and severe weather is not expected. We'll see a break in the rain chances on Thursday and Friday, but the chances do return for the weekend, especially on Sunday.

