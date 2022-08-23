After some really nice weather on Monday and Tuesday, StormTeam 3 is tracking rain chances for Wednesday and even more chances for the upcoming weekend. Scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday morning, with more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity expected for Wednesday evening and into the night. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50" and severe weather is not expected. We'll see a break in the rain chances on Thursday and Friday, but the chances do return for the weekend, especially on Sunday.
Rain chances return for Wednesday and more rain is possible this weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today