As we move into the new workweek, rain chances will be on the lower side for the start, but will increase for Thursday and Friday. A few rain showers are possible on Monday for locations near and west of I-35, but most of the area will remain dry. Sunny skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday, before the chances for showers on thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances increase later this week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
