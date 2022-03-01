Rain and Storms Possible This Weekend

A strong storm system is expected to develop late this week across the Upper Midwest, and it will bring a high chance for rain, and perhaps some thunderstorms across North Iowa and southern Minnesota. There is even a risk for a few stronger thunderstorms across Iowa during the day on Saturday. Further north, snow and ice are expected for parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. Most of our area will be too warm, so we'll primarily see rain over the weekend. Due to the potential for some stronger thunderstorms in Iowa on Saturday, we are closely monitoring new data for trends that may lead to a higher severe threat on Saturday. Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates through the week.
- KIMT CARES
- Giving Your Best
- Non-Profit of the Month
- FOR YOU
- Community Calendar
- Contests