Rain and storms are set to return to the area this weekend

A system is expected to move into the Midwest this weekend, bringing a good opportunity of rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. While the weekend wont be a complete washout, expect some rain to impact both Saturday and Sunday. There is potential for rainfall amounts to be over one inch through the weekend.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain is expected to move through Saturday Night and into Sunday, which could leave a good portion of Saturday dry. Note that track and timing of the system will change, so if you have weekend plans, keep an eye on the forecast for updates.