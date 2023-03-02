Looking ahead to the weekend, it's going to be a little unsettled as a couple systems pass through. One will bring a very quick chance for rain or snow showers during the day on Saturday. Not expecting much with this one. Another system arrives later Sunday and into Monday, which brings more rain and snow and could give some a slushy accumulation of snow by Monday morning. This accumulation could have impacts on the Monday morning commute, so keep and eye on the forecast as we get closer.
Rain and snow chances return for the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
