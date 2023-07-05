Railroad crossing repair to cause traffic hassle in Kasson Thursday

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Navigating the Highway 57 work zone will get more complicated on Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers who have been using County Road 15 in Kasson to get around the work zone will need a different route. The railroad crossing on County Road 15, just north of County Road 34, is being repaired and will be closed to traffic for most of Thursday.
MnDOT suggests using the signed detour.
The Highway 57 Construction Project from Veterans Memorial Highway to 11th Street NE began in May 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of August. The $7.9 million project is aiming to improve pavement conditions, make a key intersection safer, and install ADA-compliant pedestrian accommodations.