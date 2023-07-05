 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Railroad crossing repair to cause traffic hassle in Kasson Thursday

  • 0
Section of Mason City road closed by water main repair

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Navigating the Highway 57 work zone will get more complicated on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says drivers who have been using County Road 15 in Kasson to get around the work zone will need a different route.  The railroad crossing on County Road 15, just north of County Road 34, is being repaired and will be closed to traffic for most of Thursday.

MnDOT suggests using the signed detour.

The Highway 57 Construction Project from Veterans Memorial Highway to 11th Street NE began in May 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of August.  The $7.9 million project is aiming to improve pavement conditions, make a key intersection safer, and install ADA-compliant pedestrian accommodations.

Kasson road closed July 6 2023

Images courtesy of MnDOT.
Kasson Highway 57 project

Tags

Recommended for you